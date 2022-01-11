The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has said that Bulgaria violates the European Convention of Human Rights when it comes to secret surveillance and retention and accessing of communication data.

An ECHR chamber ruled on Tuesday that Bulgarian laws about retention and accessing communication data were incapable of limiting such operations to what was strictly needed.

"The European Court of Human Rights held, unanimously, that there had been a violation of Article 8 (right to respect for private life and correspondence) of the European Convention on Human Rights," it said in a statement.

The court found that there was a lack of proper judicial oversight over decisions to issue warrants for surveillance in Bulgaria.

A lack of clear regulation had led to a situation where secret surveillance data could be used for nefarious purposes, it said.

The case was brought by two Bulgarian lawyers and two rights protection non-profit organisations in 2012.