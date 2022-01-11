WORLD
2 MIN READ
EU rights court: Bulgaria's surveillance law violates human rights
Secret surveillance has long been a hot topic in the Balkan country, which joined the European Union in 2007.
EU rights court: Bulgaria's surveillance law violates human rights
ECHR says a lack of clear regulation had led to a situation where surveillance data could be used for nefarious purposes. / Reuters
By Sandip BARDHAN
January 11, 2022

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has said that Bulgaria violates the European Convention of Human Rights when it comes to secret surveillance and retention and accessing of communication data. 

An ECHR chamber ruled on Tuesday that Bulgarian laws about retention and accessing communication data were incapable of limiting such operations to what was strictly needed.

"The European Court of Human Rights held, unanimously, that there had been a violation of Article 8 (right to respect for private life and correspondence) of the European Convention on Human Rights," it said in a statement.

The court found that there was a lack of proper judicial oversight over decisions to issue warrants for surveillance in Bulgaria. 

A lack of clear regulation had led to a situation where secret surveillance data could be used for nefarious purposes, it said.

The case was brought by two Bulgarian lawyers and two rights protection non-profit organisations in 2012.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE:Bulgaria is accused of siphoning off EU funds

Hundreds wire-tapped

A special parliamentary commission found in August that special services eavesdropped on over 900 Bulgarians, including politicians, journalists and activists between the start of anti-graft protests in 2020 until May 2021.

The head of the commission then, Nikolai Hadzhigenov, has said classified data pointed to the biggest wire-tapping and eavesdropping on Bulgarian citizens in the recent history.

The prosecutors' office has denied any illegal eavesdropping on politicians.

READ MORE:Bulgaria’s parliament backs Kiril Petkov as prime minister

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash
Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders