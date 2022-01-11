Russian political satirist and Kremlin critic Viktor Shenderovich has said he left Russia fearing that a criminal case for slander would be opened against him after authorities designated him as a "foreign agent".

"(My) departure is exactly what the Kremlin has been hinting I do over the last 20 years of endless and demonstrative criminality directed at me," Shenderovich wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

The Kremlin said it looked as though Shenderovich was trying to hide from his opponents after making comments that were being challenged in court. It said his departure had nothing to do with him being labelled a "foreign agent".

Shenderovich had the tag imposed on him by the Justice Ministry last month in a mounting crackdown on opposition figures.

The label has negative Soviet-era connotations and its bearers have to place it prominently on all content that they publish. They also face arduous financial and bureaucratic requirements.

Authorities say the designation, and another for "undesirable organisations", are needed to shield the country from malign foreign influence.

The 63-year-old did not say where he had gone and was not immediately reachable. A slew of Russians have fled in the past year, including supporters of jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny and several journalists.

Biting criticism