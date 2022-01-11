The United Nations has made what it called a record $5 billion appeal to help Afghanistan and its neighbouring countries.

The appeal from the UN Office for the Coordination for Humanitarian Affairs and refugee agency UNHCR came on Tuesday as it warned half of the country faces acute hunger.

OCHA warned of looming “catastrophe” in Afghanistan and said 23 million people need humanitarian assistance – or more than half of the country’s population.

Up to a million children under age 5 will face severe and acute malnutrition if they don’t get assistance, it said.

“We need to get food to the families where they live. We need to get seeds to the farmers where they plow," said Martin Griffiths, the head of OCHA.

"We need to get health services to the clinics in locations throughout the country, and we need protection services for all those people who want to return home.”

“This is the largest ever appeal for a single country for humanitarian assistance, and it is three times the amount needed and actually fundraised in 2021,” he said.

The joint appeal seeks $4.4 billion for OCHA and its partners, plus another $623 million for the refugee agency to help more than 6 million Afghans who have fled abroad, or about 15 percent of Afghanistan's total population.

Others continue to trickle across the border, UNHCR said, while noting that an estimated 175,000 have returned to the country since the Taliban takeover.

