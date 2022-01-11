Russia’s troop deployment to Kazakhstan after a series of violent protests that threatened the rule of Kazakh President Qasym Zhomart Tokayev has put a spotlight on Moscow’s military interventions around the globe.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization, CSTO, a Russian-led military bloc, announced last week that Russian paratroopers have been deployed to Kazakhstan as part of a "peacekeeping force" that includes troops from four other former Soviet republics.

The forces totalled around 2,500 people, the secretariat of the bloc said, adding that the deployment comes in response to an appeal from President Tokayev to help stabilise the Central Asian country in the wake of “terror attacks” and mass protests sparked by a fuel price rise.

In recent years, the Russian Armed Forces have repeatedly participated in conflicts in the territories of both the former Soviet republics and in far-abroad countries, including Georgia, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Syria, Libya, Sudan, the Central African Republic, Mali, Madagascar, Venezuela and Egypt.

Here we take a closer look at the five main military interventions undertaken by Russia.

Ukraine

The Euromaidan protest movement began in the Ukrainian capital Kiev in late 2013 after the government suspended the signing of an association agreement with the European Union.

The protests' scope soon widened and led to the Revolution of Dignity, also known as the Maidan revolution, that culminated in the ousting of elected president Viktor Yanukovych, and the overthrow the Ukrainian government.

In early February in 2014, masked Russian troops without insignia took over the Supreme Council of Crimea and captured strategic sites across the peninsula. A pro-Russian government came in power and it conducted the Crimean status referendum, declaring Crimea's independence on 16 March 2014.

Moscow has annexed Crimea and Kiev forces are locked in conflict with separatists supported by Russia in the east of Ukraine. The fighting there has cost some 13,000 lives so far.

The move that hasn't been recognised by most of the world's nations and that triggered Western sanctions against Moscow.

Russia currently has about 100,000 troops on the Ukraine border, according to Ukrainian and Western officials, amid Western fears that Moscow is preparing to invade Ukraine.

Syria

In March 2011, the Syrian regime faced an unprecedented challenge to its authority when pro-democracy protests erupted throughout the country.

Protesters demanded an end to the authoritarian practices of the Assad regime. But, the regime used violence to suppress demonstrations.

Opposition groups began to form in 2011, and by 2012 the conflict had expanded into a full-fledged civil war.

Russia’s military intervention in Syria began in September 2015 after a request by the regime for military aid against rebel groups.

Moscow deployed troops and military equipment to an air base near Latakia. Since then it has carried out air strikes targeting opposition groups.

The Russian government announced its troops would be deployed to Syria permanently at the end of December 2017.

Russia's entry into the Syrian conflict changed the political equation in the country with its direct intervention in support of Bashar al Assad. It facilitated his regime’s takeover of most of the Syrian territory.