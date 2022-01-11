On 11 January 2002, the first batch of prisoners arrived at the newly built makeshift Camp X-Ray at the US naval base in Cuba’s Guantanamo Bay.

The prison consisted of small cages with chain-link sides and metal roofs.

In the last two decades, 780 men have passed through the facility, which was built in the wake of September 11, 2001.

Critics say it allows detainees to be held indefinitely outside normal US laws. Rights groups called the prison “a site of unparalleled notoriety”.

It was never meant to be permanent. But 20 years on, despite calls for the closure of the detention facility, it still stands holding 39 men, who have little prospect of their release.

Between 2002 and 2021, nine detainees died in custody. Two of those died from natural causes while seven reportedly committed suicide. None were charged or convicted of a crime.

Here is who they are:

Abdul Razzaq Hekmati

Regarded as a war hero and famous for his resistance to the Russian occupation in the 80s in Afghanistan, Hekmati was arrested in 2003 by American forces in southern Afghanistan, where he was falsely accused of being a Taliban commander.

The US military charged Hekmati of being “high in the Al Qaeda hierarchy,” and was “part of the main security escort for Osama bin Laden”, according to transcripts released by the Pentagon.

Hekmati denied all those charges and maintained that he was opposed to the Taliban.

“It was one person who gave them wrong information and just because of this wrong person, I am here. They can’t prove anything against me because I never did anything wrong,” he said at his October 2004 review hearing.

Hekmati, known for a daring prison break organised for three opponents of the Taliban government in 1999, was held at Guantánamo Bay for five years, where he died of cancer at 68.

Awal Gul

Held without charges since 2002, Gul collapsed and died after using an exercise machine at Guantanamo detention camp in 2011. The US military said the death appeared to have been from natural causes. He was accused of being a Taliban commander and part of the al-Qaeda network.

Yasser Talal Al Zahrani

A citizen of Saudi Arabia, Al Zahrani was sent to Guantánamo Bay the month the detention center opened, in January 2002. He died on June 10, 2006, at the age of 21, in a group suicide by three men on a single cellblock, according to the military. He was suspected of being "a front line fighter for the Taliban" and then later “second line”.

Mani Shaman Turki al-Habardi al-Utaybi

Al-Utaybi was one of the three detainees who committed suicide at the detention center. He was due to be released but had not been told. Mark Denbeaux, an American law professor who represented some of the foreign prisoners, had told the BBC World Service that Mani al-Utaybi was among 141 prisoners due to be released.

He was not informed because US officials had not yet decided which country he would be sent to, Denbeaux had said. A citizen of Saudi Arabia, al-Utaybi was captured at a Pakistani checkpoint in January 2002 and turned over to US forces, then sent to Guantánamo Bay in June 2002.

He traveled to Afghanistan for humanitarian work and someone there had sold him to the Americans for $5,000, according to one of his cousins.