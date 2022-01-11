On January 6, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the Ministry of Justice and the General Prosecutor's Office of the Russian Federation to take measures against torture and bullying in pre-trial detention centres and other prison facilities.

According to the Kremlin, a new protocol must be adopted by June 1, to ensure practices such as "the use of illegal methods of influence against persons in custody and sentenced to imprisonment" are eradicated.

Minister of Justice Konstantin Chuichenko and Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov were appointed to execute the order. As this reform was expected for a long time, it did not bring much enthusiasm or optimism. Most people believe that torture in prisons is a centuries-old practice, which has become deeply entrenched in the Russian justice system, and it cannot be ended in a few months.

Landings

Journalists and human rights activists have been writing about systemic torture in prisons in Russia for a long time. Even whole programmes have been filmed on this issue, where, without hiding their faces, the victims have revealed chilling details of beatings.

But in November 2021, when Gulagu.net published several videos of torture in Russian detention facilities, it sent shivers across the country. This prompted President Putin to dismiss the head of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) Alexander Kalashnikov, who has always been considered a by-product of the Federal Security Service (FSB) leadership, as well as a close aide of the deputy head of the FSB, Lieutenant General Anatoly Yakunin.

Gulagu.net gained access to these incriminating videos through a former prisoner who managed to hack the computer system of the Federal Penal Service in Saratov Oblast. An archive of torture footage was kept in one of the computers, showing that the prison authorities had themselves filmed these events and were aware of these crimes for a long time.

Commenting on one of the torture videos, a journalist from an independent Russian TV network Dozhd said: "It is unbearable to look at this, nothing more terrible, perhaps, has been published in the Russian sector of the internet."

Colonel-General Arkady Gostev, formerly deputy minister of internal affairs, a policeman close to Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, has now replaced Kalashnikov as the head of the FSIN.

Gostev is also known to have a friendly relationship with the former first deputy head of the internal affairs directorate for the Ryazan Region, Alexei Savin.

As per the Russian media, the appointment of a high-ranking Interior Ministry officer to the post of head of the FSIN could mean the transfer of de facto control over the prison system in Russia from the FSB to the Interior Ministry.

On December 20, senators Andrei Klishas and Vladimir Poletaev, along with State Duma deputy Pavel Krasheninnikov, submitted a bill to the lower house of parliament seeking amendments to the Criminal Code in order to fix responsibility among government officials and make them liable if reports of torture emerged from prisons. The bill proposes to highlight torture in a separate part three of Art. 302 of the Criminal Code and established a punishment from four to 12 years in prison.

On December 23, Putin responded to a question on the subject of prisons and torture during his annual press conference, saying 17 criminal cases have been opened against prison officials, and more than 10 people have already been dismissed. The move came after Gulagu.net made its investigation public, highlighting human rights abuse in prison facilities. Although Putin promised to look into this issue, he said this is “a problem not only for Russia” but for the whole world.

Sadism on the rise

Torture in Russian prisons is largely seen as one of the "instruments" of the punishment system. According to news channel Dozhd, "mass torture of prisoners" is taking place everywhere in the country.

"This monstrous cruelty has been put on stream, there is reporting, a work plan, KPI, and targets."

The channel also noted that "streaming, systematic, methodical sadism is the most terrible sadism of all possible sadisms". And as it turned out, it is also being documented for reporting to management and for "sharing experiences".

The huge 40-gigabyte archive of the FSIN and FSB, regarding torture and inhuman abuse of prisoners, which was received by the human rights project Ganagu.net, appeared because the torturers of the Saratov FSIN system systematically recorded the torture, in order to work with the material later. The administrator of this video surveillance system, Sergei, himself a prisoner, managed to travel abroad. He monitored the video surveillance system, prepared the video recorders for work, and handed them over to a team of activists, also convicts involved in torture.

The founder of Gulagu.net, Vladimir Osechkin, who received the archive from Sergei's hands, says: “At the command of the OTB-1 leadership, he transferred all this to one of the computers located at the headquarters, but which was not officially registered and did not go through the FSIN records.

“[He] copied the video files to a flash drive, which… was then transferred either to the leadership of the FPS in the region, or to operatives of the main directorate of the FPS, or to the FSS in the region as a report on the work performed."

A separate horror is that, as Osechkin said from Sergey's words, if the files turned out to be broken or had bad sound, or a bad picture, then the administrator received an order to give the sadists new recorders to then continue torturing the victims.

“We have known for a long time about what was happening in prisons, but we lacked evidence,” the founder of Gulagu.net notes now. According to him, this is not only about torture and rape, but also about the elimination of individual prisoners.