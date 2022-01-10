Bosnia and Herzegovina has sent protest notes to the Russian, Chinese and Serbian embassies for sending embassy representatives to mark the autonomous Serb Republic's national holiday, defying a top court ban.

The official participation in these celebrations amounted to a gross interference in the internal affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Foreign Minister Bisera Turkovic said on Monday in the protest notes.

The notes said the relevant decision of the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina published in the official gazette was included, and it was stated that such actions could disrupt bilateral relations with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Disruption of friendly ties

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs lodged a protest over the presence of representatives of the embassies at the commemoration ceremonies in the city of Banja Luka, which represent an act opposing the upper ruling of the Constitutional Court.

The ministry was therefore forced to strongly condemn this behaviour, which can disrupt friendly relations, said the notes.

More than 800 armed police officers took part in the parade, including members of anti-terrorist units, gendarmerie and cavalry.

They marched alongside students, war veterans and athletes through the streets of the region's largest city Banja Luka.

Among those attending were Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic together with Serbian Parliament Speaker Ivica Dacic and ministers from her Cabinet as well as the Chinese and Russian ambassadors to Sarajevo and far-right French deputies.

