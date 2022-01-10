An army of Twitter sockpuppet accounts with pretty profile pictures, often of females, are helping to drive propaganda messages across the Middle East, according to Dr Marc Owen Jones, who focuses on information strategies by regional states.

Speaking to TRT World, Jones believes that the use of female sockpuppet accounts is designed to "attract men," and more importantly, aimed at having a "disarming effect" on online users.

"It's possible that young people are more likely to trust and engage an attractive young woman," adds Jones, an Assistant Professor at the Hamad Bin Khalifa University in Qatar.

The impact of such accounts cannot be underestimated in a region that is obsessed with social media.

While social media use varies from country to country in the Middle East, a snapshot into usage can give an idea of how important the space has become for regional governments keen to shape the views of their citizens.

By and large social media usage across the Middle East is a predominantly male-dominated sphere. With high levels of unemployment, men are a key demographic that states are seeking to influence.

More than 87 percent of the population in Libya has a Facebook account; in Egypt, almost 46 percent; Tunisia 68 percent and Saudi Arabia 73 percent.

While Twitter penetration has fallen significantly across the Middle East since 2013, a turning point in the evolution of the so-called Arab Spring, it is still a place where more than 55 percent of Saudis, 52 percent of Emiratis, 30 percent of Qataris still have an account.

In places like Lebanon, Egypt and Tunisia, there have been sharp declines in Twitter activity from less than a decade ago as people have grown weary of the platform or governments have clamped down on outspoken critics.

Last year Twitter announced that it had taken down more than 2,541 accounts called the "El Fagr network," which was being run out of Egypt.

The clampdown on sock puppets accounts was part of what it called "state-backed information operations" in the Middle East, which were run from multiple locations.

The networks Jones has been looking at have a clear "clear anti-Erdogan, anti-Muslim Brotherhood, and pro-authoritarian agenda."