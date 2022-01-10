Kazakhstan is Central Asia’s richest country with vast gas and oil reserves, but it also lies in a strategic region between Russia and China. All of this makes it a crucial state for both Beijing and Moscow.

While Russia and China have aligned on a number of issues against the West's increasing political pressure, they also have reservations about the other’s exerting outsized influence over countries like Kazakhstan.

Both countries agree on several things including the prevention of another colour revolution in Central Asia’s most important state. Colour revolutions in Ukraine and Georgia, which are former Soviet republics just like Kazakhstan, ousted pro-Russian leaders forming pro-Western governments.

As a result, Russia is not interested in more regime change in the former Soviet territories.

"The measures taken by the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) made it clear that we would not let anyone destabilise the situation at our home and implement so-called colour revolution scenarios," Russian President Vladimir Putin said, reacting to the Kazakh unrest.

Russia has sent its military forces under the CSTO, a Moscow-led security alliance, which is currently under Armenian command, to Kazakhstan to help Tokayev suppress the rebellion. Tokayev invited Russian forces to help stabilise the political situation.

China, which was shaken by the pro-democracy Tiananmen Square protests decades ago and has been recently wary of Hong Kong’s pro-democratic demands, is also against similar revolutions.

“At a key moment you took resolutely effective measures, quickly restoring calm. China opposes any foreign forces to plot 'colour revolution' in Kazakhstan,” Xi Jinping told the Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, according to Chinese state media.

In his latest remarks, Tokayev also suggested all rebel forces were coordinated by a single centre, which has no official name, accusing foreign powers with Western credentials.

"Armed militants who were waiting in the wings joined the protests. The main goal was obvious: the undermining of the constitutional order, the destruction of government institutions and the seizure of power. It was an attempted coup d'etat," Tokayev said.

Both Chinese and Russian leaders alongside Tokayev agreed that the rebellion was organised externally, ambiguously referring to the Western alliance.

“It is because destructive internal and external forces took advantage of the situation,” said Putin, referring to the popular anger regarding a 100 percent liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) price hike made by the Kazakh government.

Both states also carefully watch over any Turkic nationalist movement because China and Russia have significant Turkic populations in Central Asia, including Kazakhstan.

Russian interests