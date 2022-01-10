The United States and European Union have broadened pressure on Nicaragua with economic sanctions and travel bans as strongman Daniel Ortega begins his fourth term as president.

Seven regime officials were targeted with sanctions for "undermining democracy" and human rights abuses, a European Council statement said on Monday.

Ortega's daughter and a son — both working as presidential advisors — were among the individuals on the EU's list.

"Those targeted are responsible for serious human rights violations, including repression of civil society, supporting the fraudulent presidential and parliamentary elections and undermining democracy and the rule of law," the statement said.

Others sanctioned "in view of the worsening situation in Nicaragua" were senior officials with the country's police force and electoral body, it added.

In Washington, the US Treasury placed sanctions on six regime officials, including two generals, the defence minister and officials of the telecommunications regulator which allegedly ran a social media troll farm to help Ortega.

The sanctions came on the inauguration day of Ortega and his wife, vice president Rosario Murillo, after they were declared winners of the November 7 election that was internationally dismissed as rigged and illegitimate.

