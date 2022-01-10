Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said that militants from Central Asia, Afghanistan and the Middle East were behind violence that hit the country last week.

"I have no doubt that it was a terror attack," Tokayev told European Council President Charles Michel by phone, the presidency reported on Monday.

During the talks with Michel, Tokayev also said that economic damage could total $2-3 billion, citing preliminary estimates.

Tokayev said the attack was "well organised" and involved "foreign fighters" who attempted to create a "zone of controlled chaos" in order to seize power.

Nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago.

Monday was declared a day of mourning for the victims of the violent unrest, which the Health Ministry says killed 164 people, including three children.

Russian and Chinese support