Libyan authorities have violently arrested hundreds of migrants and refugees overnight during a protest sit-in outside a shuttered UN community centre in the capital of Tripoli.

The Norwegian Refugee Council and the International Rescue Committee said more than 600 migrants were detained in the raid on Monday.

IRC's Libya chief Thomas Garofalo said the group's medical teams had treated several injured people including one with a gunshot wound.

"We understand that hundreds of people, including many women and children, have now been sent onwards to detention centres where conditions are often already dire," he added.

"Witnesses have told us they were met with violence this morning and that makeshift tents were burnt down," said Dax Roque, NRC's country director.

Both groups urged Libyan authorities to immediately release those detained and provide them protection from further violence.

READ MORE: UN slams Libya over migrant detentions and 'crimes against humanity'