Since the Taliban took over on August 15, 2021, several journalists, Muslim scholars and activists have been arrested or detained just for being critical of Afghanistan’s new government.

One of the most recent arrests was made on January 9. Faizullah Jalal, a professor at Kabul University, was picked up by police after he lashed out at the Taliban’s rule during a debate on Afghanistan’s largest television network, ToloNews.

He called Mohammad Naeem, the spokesman for the Taliban’s political office in Doha, a “calf”, an Afghan insult for unintelligent people.

The arrest sparked condemnation across the country with many calling for his release.

This is not the only arrest since the group’s takeover. At least 31 journalists have been detained or arrested by the Taliban since August, according to the journalists’ association.

Here is a list of people taken into custody each month. It will be updated monthly.

January:

Sources confirmed to Afghanistan’s news website Hasht-e Subh that the Taliban arrested Mawlawi Din-Mohammad Azimi, a former deputy head of the Electoral Complaints Commission.

His relatives said he was arrested on January 6 in Kabul. It is still not known why he was detained.

December:

On December 5, Taliban fighters stopped a press conference by Afghan lawyers in Kabul and detained several members of the bar who had gathered to speak against the Taliban takeover of the bar association. They were, however, released a couple of hours later.

READ MORE: Taliban arrests popular Afghan professor Faizuallah Jalal

On December 27, Mohammad Arif Noori, the founder and owner of Noorin TV, one of Afghanistan’s private television networks, was taken from his home in Kabul by the Taliban, according to his son Roman Noori. He was released two days later without explanation.

October: