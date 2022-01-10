NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has warned Russia of "severe costs" if it launches a further attack on Ukraine, saying he hoped crunch talks could chart a way towards a diplomatic solution.

"We are working hard for a peaceful political path and we are ready to continue to work with Russia to try to find that path towards a peaceful solution," Stoltenberg said on Monday.

"At the same time, we need to be prepared that Russia once again chooses to use armed force, chooses confrontation instead of cooperation," he added before meeting Ukraine's deputy prime minister.

"We also need to send a very clear message to Russia, that we are united and that there will be severe costs –economic, political costs – for Russia if they once again use military force against Ukraine," Stoltenberg said.

He pointed out that the alliance provides "support to Ukraine, helping them to uphold the right for self-defence".

Ahead of crucial talks

Stoltenberg was speaking as high-ranking US and Russian officials held a high-stakes meeting in Geneva over the crisis.