Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has asked China to help restructure debt repayments as part of efforts to help the South Asian country weather a worsening financial crisis.

Rajapaksa made the request during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Colombo on Sunday.

Sri Lanka has benefited from billions of dollars in soft loans from China but the island nation is currently in the midst of a foreign exchange crisis placing it on the verge of default, according to analysts.

"The president pointed out that it would be a great relief to the country if attention could be paid on restructuring the debt repayments as a solution to the economic crisis that has arisen in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic," Rajapaksa's office said in the statement.

China is Sri Lanka's fourth biggest lender, behind international financial markets, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Japan.

Over the last decade China has lent Sri Lanka over $5 billion for highways, ports, an airport and a coal power plant. But critics charge the funds were used for white elephant projects with low returns, which China has denied.

"China has always helped Sri Lanka develop its economy as best as we can," said foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin at a daily briefing in Beijing on Monday.

"We will continue to do so in future."