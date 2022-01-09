Aid organisations have suspended their operations in an area of northwest Tigray in Ethiopia where 56 civilians were reportedly killed by an air strike over the weekend, the UN agency for humanitarian affairs (UNOCHA) has.

"Humanitarian partners suspended activities in the area due the ongoing threats of drone strikes," the agency told Reuters news agency on Sunday, without giving further details.

Much of Tigray remains cut off from the world, with limited communications for humanitarian workers who have found their work severely constrained by a months-long government blockade.

Reports of the air strike at the camp in Dedebit in northwestern Tigray came a day after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed issued a message of reconciliation for Orthodox Christmas after 14 months of war.

Ethiopia's conflict shifted in late December, when the Tigray rebels fighting Ethiopia's government withdrew back into the Tigray region after approaching the capital, Addis Ababa.

A drone-supported military offensive pushed them back.

READ MORE:Tigray forces announce retreat from neighbouring Ethiopian regions