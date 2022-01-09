Bosnian Serbs have held public celebrations to mark their autonomous Serb Republic's national holiday, defying a top court's ban of the commemoration and US sanctions slapped on their leader Milorad Dodik.

Dodik, who is currently serving as the Serb member in Bosnia's tripartite inter-ethnic presidency, spoke to the crowd watching the parade on Sunday.

"There is no freedom for the Serb people without the state," he said.

There was no sign of the Serb regiment of Bosnia's joint armed forces, which had been deployed to the parade in previous years.

Instead the focus was on the militarised police force, which led the parade with specially-designed combat vehicles as helicopters hovered above.

More than 800 armed police officers took part in the parade, including members of anti-terrorist units, gendarmerie and cavalry.

They marched alongside students, war veterans and athletes through the streets of the region's largest city Banja Luka.

Independence triggered war

Crowds of onlookers and those marching waved Serb red, blue and white flags. The members of a special police unit sang songs referring to the Serb Republic as the state of Christian heritage.

January 9 marks the date in 1992 when Bosnian Serbs declared independence, triggering a war in which 100,000 were killed.

It also coincides with Serbian Orthodox Christian holiday.