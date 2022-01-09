West African leaders have agreed to impose "very harsh" sanctions on Mali after the country's military rulers delayed a return to civilian government.

The leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) agreed to the measures on Sunday, during an extraordinary gathering of the bloc in Ghana.

The bloc will close borders with Mali and impose stringent economic sanctions in response to an "unacceptable" delay by the country in holding promised elections after a 2020 military coup, the organisation said.

The move is a significant hardening of the ECOWAS' stance on Mali, whose interim authorities have proposed holding elections in December 2025 instead of this February as originally agreed.

In a communique issued after the emergency summit in the Ghanaian capital Accra, ECOWAS said it found the proposed timetable for a transition back to constitutional rule totally unacceptable.

This schedule "simply means that an illegitimate military transition Government will take the Malian people hostage," it said.

