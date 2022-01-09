More than 800,000 non-citizens and “Dreamers” in New York City will have access to the ballot box and could vote in municipal elections as early as next year.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams allowed the new legislation to automatically become law on Sunday.

“I believe that New Yorkers should have a say in their government, which is why I have and will continue to support this important legislation,” Adams said in a statement released on Saturday night.

Non-citizens who have been lawful permanent residents of the city for at least 30 days, as well as those authorised to work in the US, will be able to help select the city’s mayor, city council members, borough presidents, comptroller and public advocate.

The first elections in which non-citizens would be allowed to vote are in 2023.

It's a watershed moment for the nation's most populous city, where legally documented, voting-age non-citizens comprise nearly one in nine of the city’s 7 million voting-age inhabitants.

'Stronger democracy'

“Dreamers” are young immigrants brought to the US illegally as children who would benefit from the never-passed DREAM Act or the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which allows them to remain in the country if they meet certain criteria.