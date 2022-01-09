Family members of arrested Palestinian teenager Amal Nakhleh have voiced their fears that Israeli authorities could renew their chronically ill son’s detention in a Monday hearing.

Amal’s father and journalist Moammar Nakhleh said he is deeply worried about his son’s health and says he is "bracing for the worst" on Sunday.

"Since his arrest last year, I have only seen him twice, including last week when he told me he wanted to go on hunger strike," Nakhleh said of his 17-year-old son.

"This scares me because he is already very weak," he added.

Amal suffers from myasthenia, a rare neuromuscular disease, and underwent surgery in 2020 to have a tumour removed from his rib cage.

Israeli authorities accuse Amal, whose first name means "hope" in Arabic, of throwing stones at soldiers and have held him for a year in administrative detention.

The practice allows for suspects to be detained without charge for renewable six-month terms while investigations are ongoing.

Arrested, released, re-arrested

Amal's predicament dates back to November 2020 when he was arrested by Israeli authorities in the occupied West Bank.

A football fan, he was out with friends after recovering from his cancer surgery. Accused of throwing stones at soldiers, Amal was held for 40 days but then set free by an Israeli judge.