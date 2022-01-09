WORLD
2 MIN READ
Thousands arrested in Kazakhstan since riots erupted a week ago
A total of 5,135 people have been detained since the violent protests shook the Central Asian country following a gas price hike.
Thousands arrested in Kazakhstan since riots erupted a week ago
The interior ministry said the initial estimates put property damage at around 175 million euros ($198 million). / AFP
Ufuk Necat TasciUfuk Necat Tasci
January 9, 2022

More than 5,000 people have been arrested in Kazakhstan over the riots that have shaken Central Asia's largest country in the last week.

In total, 5,135 people have been detained for questioning as part of 125 separate investigations into the unrest, according to the interior ministry quoted by local media on Sunday.

The energy-rich country of around 19 million people has been rocked by a week of riots with dozens killed.

READ MORE: Explained: What's behind the violent unrest in oil-rich Kazakhstan?

The interior ministry, quoted Sunday by local media, said initial estimates put property damage at around 175 million euros ($198 million).

More than 100 businesses and banks were attacked and looted and more than 400 vehicles destroyed, the ministry was quoted as saying.

RECOMMENDED

"Today the situation is stabilised in all regions of the country," Interior Minister Erlan Turgumbayev said, adding nonetheless that "the counter-terror operation is continuing in a bid to re-establish order in the country."

Relative calm

A relative calm appeared to return to Almaty, with police sometimes firing shots into the air to stop people approaching the city's central square.

Fuel price rises sparked the unrest a week ago in western provincial areas but they quickly reached large cities, including the economic hub Almaty, where riots erupted and police opened fire using live rounds.

READ MORE:Troops, protesters clash in Kazakhstan as US, UN call for 'restraint'

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Mauritius rebuffs Trump criticism, insists Chagos sovereignty ‘no longer up for debate’
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor