The Taliban has arrested a popular university professor and outspoken critic of successive Afghan governments, including the new rulers in Kabul.

Zabihullah Mujahid said in a tweet on Sunday that professor Faizuallah Jalal was being held by the Taliban's intelligence arm.

The group accused the professor of “nonsense remarks on social media, which were provoking people against the government and playing with people’s dignity.”

In a tweet early Sunday, Jalal's daughter Hasina Jalal pleaded for her father's release. “As I confirm the disturbing news. I ask for the immediate release of my father Professor Faizuallah Jalal,” she tweeted.

TOLO TV, Afghanistan's largest station on which Faizuallah Jalal was a frequent commentator, tweeted that Jalal was arrested “reportedly for making allegations against government departments, a security source said."

No official response

There was no official response from the government to queries about Jalal's arrest.