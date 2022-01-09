WORLD
EU condemns widespread violence in Kazakhstan
European bloc also offered assistance to the central Asian country as Russian troops position in Kazakhstan to assist government in calming protests.
Security forces appeared to have reclaimed the streets of Kazakhstan's main city on Friday after days of violence. / AFP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
January 9, 2022

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell condemn the violence in Kazakhstan and offer help in finding a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Borrell expressed concerns about the situation in Kazakhstan in a statement released on behalf of the European Union.

“We deeply regret the loss of life and strongly condemn the widespread acts of violence,” he said, stressing that further escalation, incitement to violence and exploitation of the unrest should be avoided.

Borrell said the bloc was ready to assist and called Kazakhstan an “important partner to the European Union.”

He urged Kazakh authorities to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms and underlined that “outside military support should respect the sovereignty and independence of Kazakhstan.”

Protests against the increased prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) have grown into massive riots across Kazakhstan in the past week.

The Kazakhstan Interior Ministry said 18 security officers and 26 protesters were killed during the ongoing violence and 4,266 people have been detained, including nationals of neighboring countries.

READ MORE:A who’s who of the unrest in Kazakhstan

Ex-national security chief detained

Kazakhstan authorities have detained Karim Massimov, the former head of the national security committee, and some other officials on suspicion of treason.

The National Security Committee, or KNB, on Saturday in a statement said that its former chief, Masimov, had been detained on Thursday after it launched an investigation into charges of high treason.

Security forces appeared to have reclaimed the streets of Kazakhstan's main city on Friday after days of violence, and the president said he had ordered his troops to shoot to kill to put down a countrywide uprising. 

Massimov is widely viewed as a close ally of former president Nursultan Nazarbayev.

READ MORE:Explained: What's behind the violent unrest in oil-rich Kazakhstan?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
