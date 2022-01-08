Dozens of people have been killed in a drone strike on a camp for people displaced by the war in northern Ethiopia, Tigrayan rebels have said.

Getachew Reda, spokesperson for the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), said on Twitter on Saturday that an attack on the camp in the small town of Dedebit in northwestern Tigray "has claimed the lives of 56 innocent civilians so far".

The report could not be independently verified and there was no immediate response to requests for comment from Ethiopian government officials.

However, a senior official at the main hospital in Tigray's capital Mekele told AFP that the hospital in the town of Shire where the victims were taken had reported 55 people dead and 126 injured.

Getachew did not say when the reported strike occurred.

Brutal conflict