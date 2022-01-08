TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkiye opens new high-speed rail line between two central provinces
President Erdogan has said the length of railways in Turkiye has risen to over 13,000 kilometres in the last 20 years.
Turkiye opens new high-speed rail line between two central provinces
Erdogan also said there were plans to extend the country's newest rail line further east to the southern province of Osmaniye, over 260 kilometres. / AA
By Merve Ayşe Kızılaslan
January 8, 2022

Turkiye has opened a high-speed rail line between two of its central provinces in a ceremony attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan spoke at the event on Saturday in Turkiye's Karaman province, roughly 100 kilometres southwest of the line's other terminus in Konya.

According to the president, Turkiye had renewed nearly all of the rail lines previously built since the days of the Ottoman Empire, totalling nearly 11,000 kilometres.

He said with the additional railways built over the past two decades, this figure has risen to over 13,000 kilometres.

Erdogan also said there were plans to extend the country's newest rail line further east to the southern province of Osmaniye, over 260 kilometres.

RECOMMENDED

Other lines under construction

He also noted efforts to make another ongoing railway line from the capital Ankara to the eastern Sivas province an "international route" by extending it to the country's eastern border.

A separate high-speed line that will connect Istanbul to the Kapikule border crossing with Bulgaria will also be "very important, especially for our exports" Erdogan said.

The event also marked the opening of a medical and dental faculty in Karaman, as well as public housing.

Erdogan later attended a meeting of the Justice and Development (AK) Party's provincial advisory council, where he announced that the Konya-Karaman line would provide free service for a week.

READ MORE: Erdogan: Turkiye's first indigenous fighter jet to roll out in 2023

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Mauritius rebuffs Trump criticism, insists Chagos sovereignty ‘no longer up for debate’
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor