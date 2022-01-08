Turkiye has opened a high-speed rail line between two of its central provinces in a ceremony attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan spoke at the event on Saturday in Turkiye's Karaman province, roughly 100 kilometres southwest of the line's other terminus in Konya.

According to the president, Turkiye had renewed nearly all of the rail lines previously built since the days of the Ottoman Empire, totalling nearly 11,000 kilometres.

He said with the additional railways built over the past two decades, this figure has risen to over 13,000 kilometres.

Erdogan also said there were plans to extend the country's newest rail line further east to the southern province of Osmaniye, over 260 kilometres.