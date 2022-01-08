The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists has asked Indian authorities to immediately release journalist Sajad Gul in disputed Kashmir.

The media watchdog said on Twitter on Friday it was “deeply disturbed” by the arrest of Gul, a 28-year-old journalist and media student.

It asked Indian authorities to “drop their investigation related to his journalistic work,” days after police arrested him for uploading a video clip of a protest against Indian rule.

Indian soldiers picked up Gul from his home in northeastern Shahgund village on Wednesday night and later handed him over to the police, his family said.

Initially, police said he would be released, but on Friday his family was told that a formal case was opened against Gul on charges of criminal conspiracy and working against national integration.

“We were told he has been booked, and we were not allowed to meet him,” Javed Ahmad, Gul's elder brother, told Anadolu News Agency.

If convicted, he faces life imprisonment or even the death penalty.

Freedom of press