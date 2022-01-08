A lowland gorilla, a critically endangered species, has been born in the Democratic Republic of Congo's famed Virunga National Park.

Park rangers "discovered the newborn during a patrol in the Tshiaberimu area yesterday," park authorities said late on Friday on Twitter.

"We're excited to announce the first lowland gorilla birth of the year!" the park said.

"Rangers are working hard to safeguard this vulnerable population which now stands at seven individuals," it added.

Conservationists have long sought to protect the world heritage site's gorilla population even as violence and instability has plagued the DRC's eastern provinces for over 25 years.

The global population of lowland gorillas has plunged from around 17,000 to fewer than 6,000 today and they continue to experience a rate of decline of 5 percent per year, according to the park.

They are often illegally hunted for bushmeat.

READ MORE: Human-wildlife conflict is complex issue for which there's no silver bullet