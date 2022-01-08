An estimated 200 people or more have been killed in villages in Nigeria's Zamfara state during deadly reprisal attacks by armed bandits following military air strikes on their hideouts this week, residents said.

Residents gained access to the villages on Saturday after the military captured the communities to organise mass burials, they told Reuters.

The state government said 58 people had been killed during the attacks. Ummaru Makeri, a resident who lost his wife and three children during the attack, said around 154 persons had been buried including several vigilantes who were killed.

Residents said the total death toll was at least 200.

Bloody attacks

Officials and security agencies have not yet commented on the attacks.

Ibrahim Dosara, Zamfara commissioner for information, told the Associated Press that they were awaiting more information about the incident including the number of casualties.