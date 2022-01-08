WORLD
4 MIN READ
'Time to end violence': UN launches political process in strife-hit Sudan
The United Nations has said it will hold talks in Sudan aimed at salvaging a fragile democratic transition amid a grinding stalemate following an October coup.
'Time to end violence': UN launches political process in strife-hit Sudan
Crackdown on protests by pro-democracy groups in Sudan has left at least 60 people dead. / Reuters
By Sandip BARDHAN
January 8, 2022

The United Nations has said that it will invite Sudanese military leaders, political parties and other groups to take part in a "political process" aimed at ending a crisis unleashed by a coup in October.

Volker Perthes, the UN envoy for Sudan, said in a statement on Saturday that the UN-facilitated process would seek a “sustainable path forward towards democracy and peace” in the country.

“It is time to end the violence and enter into a constructive process. This process will be inclusive,” he said.

Sudan's military, armed movements, political parties, civil society and resistance committees will be invited to participate, the UN statement said. 

It wasn't immediately clear when discussions might begin. There was no immediate comment from the pro-democracy movement or the military on the UN statement.

READ MORE:Protesters killed as Sudanese forces crack down on fresh anti-coup rallies

'Deepening mistrust'

UN mediation in the weeks after the coup succeeded in reinstating Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, but his resignation last week deepened uncertainty around Sudan's political future and a transition towards elections scheduled for 2023.

Neighbourhood-based resistance committees, political parties and other pro-democracy groups have carried out an ongoing campaign of protests under a "no negotiation" slogan, and crackdowns by security forces have left at least 60 dead.

RECOMMENDED

"All measures taken to date have not succeeded in restoring the course of this transformation," Perthes said in the statement.

"The...repeated violence against largely peaceful protesters has only served to deepen the mistrust among all political parties in Sudan," he added.

Unless a new course towards a transition and credible elections can be charted, more instability within and beyond Sudanese borders is likely, analysts and diplomats have said.

Transition to democracy

The October 25 coup scuttled hopes of a peaceful transition to democracy in Sudan more than two years after a popular uprising forced the military overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al Bashir and his government in April 2019.

Hamdok resigned from office January 2, citing a failure to reach a compromise between the generals and the country’s pro-democracy movement. 

He had been ousted in the coup only to be reinstated a month later following a deal with the military meant to calm tensions and anti-coup protests.

The protest movement insists that a fully civilian government lead the transition, a demand rejected by the generals who say power will be handed over only to an elected government. 

Elections are planned in July 2023, in line with a constitutional document governing the transition period.

READ MORE:What's next for Sudan after civilian leader Hamdok's resignation?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Mauritius rebuffs Trump criticism, insists Chagos sovereignty ‘no longer up for debate’
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor