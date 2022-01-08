The United Nations has said that it will invite Sudanese military leaders, political parties and other groups to take part in a "political process" aimed at ending a crisis unleashed by a coup in October.

Volker Perthes, the UN envoy for Sudan, said in a statement on Saturday that the UN-facilitated process would seek a “sustainable path forward towards democracy and peace” in the country.

“It is time to end the violence and enter into a constructive process. This process will be inclusive,” he said.

Sudan's military, armed movements, political parties, civil society and resistance committees will be invited to participate, the UN statement said.

It wasn't immediately clear when discussions might begin. There was no immediate comment from the pro-democracy movement or the military on the UN statement.

'Deepening mistrust'

UN mediation in the weeks after the coup succeeded in reinstating Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, but his resignation last week deepened uncertainty around Sudan's political future and a transition towards elections scheduled for 2023.

Neighbourhood-based resistance committees, political parties and other pro-democracy groups have carried out an ongoing campaign of protests under a "no negotiation" slogan, and crackdowns by security forces have left at least 60 dead.