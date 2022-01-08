Egyptian authorities have freed Egyptian-Palestinian rights activist Ramy Shaath from more than 900 days of detention after forcing him to renounce his Egyptian nationality.

In a statement on Saturday, his family said that Shaath was released on the evening of January 6 and handed to a representative of the Palestinian Authority in Cairo before being flown to Jordan.

He was now on his way to France, it added.

"If we are glad that the Egyptian authorities heard our call for freedom, we regret that they forced Ramy to renounce his Egyptian citizenship as a precondition for his release that should have been unconditional," the family statement said.

Shaath's French wife, Celine Lebrun Shaath, who was deported from Egypt following his arrest, had lobbied the French government to pressure Egypt to release him.

There was no immediate comment from Egyptian authorities on his release.

Shaath was a member of several secular political groups in Egypt and a co-founder of Egypt's pro-Palestinian BDS movement.

He was arrested in Egypt in June 2019 and held in pre-trial detention for two and a half years, alongside other activists on accusations of aiding a "terrorist" group.

