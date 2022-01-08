FedEx Corp has warned that rising cases of Omicron variant have caused staff shortage and delay in shipments transported on aircraft.

"The explosive surge of the Covid-19 Omicron variant has caused a temporary shortage of available crew members and operational staff," the company said on Saturday.

The delivery firm said severe winter storms around the country, including at its main air hub in Memphis, Tennessee, are posing challenges and it is implementing contingency plans and adjusting operations to minimize disruptions.

Rival United Parcel Service Inc said that call-outs due to Omicron are not impacting their services, adding that contingency plans are in place.

READ MORE:Omicron dampens hopes for euro zone's economic rebound

"Recent weather events in the Louisville, Kentucky and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania areas caused some delivery delays," a UPS spokesperson said.