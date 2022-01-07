The detention of world number one Novak Djokovic in Australia over his alleged failure to meet pandemic entry requirements has fuelled anger and charges of racism in his native Serbia.

Hundreds have rallied for the past two days in support of the tennis star, the president has evoked a "political witch hunt" and Serbia's religious leader has called for the nation to offer prayers for their favourite son.

The vaccine-sceptic tennis star was detained after arriving in Australia earlier this week for failing to "provide appropriate evidence" of double vaccination — the necessary medical exemption needed to enter the country.

Although Serbia got off to a strong start with Covid vaccinations, the drive has stalled.

Djokovic's fate remains uncertain with his deportation order pending after winning a temporary reprieve Thursday.

"Thank you to people around the world for your continuous support. I can feel it and it is greatly appreciated," the 34-year-old Djokovic, who is in a detention facility in Melbourne awaiting an appeal, said on Instagram.

'That's not OK'

"It's a shame what is going on," said Dusan Stojic, a 67-year-old pensioner, who shed tears during a demonstration in Belgrade.

"First, you call him and tell him that all documents are okay, and then you keep him in such an institution," said David Lukovic, a 23-year-old entrepreneur, referring to the hotel where Djokovic is being held which has allegedly been serving maggot-ridden food.

"That is not okay," he added.

Others mirrored the sentiment.

"It's not the vaccine that's the problem, it's because he's Serbian and the best tennis player in the world," tweeted Djokovic fan Marinko Bulatovic.

"Enough of the chicanery and abuse just because the greatest comes from a small country in the Balkans," added Marija Santic.

The row has struck a popular chord, with Serbia's president offering the player full diplomatic support.

"What is not fair play is the political witch hunt by everybody including the Australian prime minister pretending that the rules apply to all," Aleksandar Vucic told the media.

The Australian ambassador to Serbia was handed a verbal protest note over the "inappropriate treatment" of the player in Melbourne.

"Djokovic is not a criminal, terrorist or illegal migrant, but was treated that way by the Australian authorities, which causes an understandable indignation of his fans and citizens of Serbia," the foreign ministry said.