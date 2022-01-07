It all started with a bang when the small Baltic state of Lithuania announced that it would open the Taiwanese Representative Office in the capital Vilnius last month.

Using the name Taiwan - and not Taipei - signaled to China, which still claims the territory as part of its one-China policy that Lithuania was trying to set a precedent and recognise the island, which claims to be independent.

The dispute has not come without consequences though.

Trade between Lithuania and China has declined, and while authorities in Beijing deny that there is a boycott - officials in Lithuania believe that businesses in China have been told to scale down their activities.

China's actions have hit Lithuania hard, resulting in acrimony in the country amongst politicians and finger pointing over who is to blame.

This week, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda expressed reservations over the wisdom of his small country going against the world's second-largest economy.

While urging China to reverse trade sanctions against Lithuania, European Union countries will not enter into a costly trade war over Lithuania's independent decision.

"I think it was not the opening of the Taiwanese office that was a mistake, it was its name, which was not coordinated with me," said Mr. Nauseda.

Many countries that have a relationship with Taiwan use the name the Taipei Representative Office - as the official name, which is the island's capital. A compromise that in China's mind does not exclude China's claim over the territory.

Lithuania's president Nauseda seemed to acknowledge this when he said that the problem was the name "and now we have to deal with the consequences."