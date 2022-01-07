WORLD
2 MIN READ
Malaysia's Mahathir hospitalised for second time in weeks
Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has had heart problems in the past, suffering several heart attacks and undergoing bypass surgery.
Malaysia's Mahathir hospitalised for second time in weeks
Mahathir has been one of Malaysia's most dominant political figures in recent decades, serving twice as prime minister for a total of 24 years. / Reuters
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
January 7, 2022

Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has been admitted to the hospital, weeks after he was discharged following a check-up.

The National Heart Institute said the 96-year-old was admitted on Friday for an "elective medical procedure" but did not provide further details.

The former premier was given a full medical check-up with several investigations at the same specialist heart hospital in mid-December, with doctors discharging him a week later.

Mahathir has had heart problems in the past, suffering several heart attacks and undergoing bypass surgery.

He has been one of Malaysia's most dominant political figures in recent decades, serving twice as prime minister for a total of 24 years.

RECOMMENDED

He was leader from 1981 to 2003, then returned to power in 2018 at the age of 92 as the head of a reformist coalition.

Mahathir's reformist coalition administration collapsed in 2020 due to infighting.

READ MORE: Malaysia PM Muhyiddin quits after losing majority, agrees to caretaker role

READ MORE:Powerful party in Malaysia coalition withdraws support for PM Yassin

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Mauritius rebuffs Trump criticism, insists Chagos sovereignty ‘no longer up for debate’
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor