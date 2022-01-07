Euro zone economic sentiment has dropped more than expected last month while inflation hit another record high.

This indicates that the region's economy is under renewed stress as surging coronavirus infections force governments to tighten restrictions.

Foreshadowing the pain, the European Commission's Economic Sentiment Indicator, a key gauge of the bloc's economic health, fell more sharply than forecast in December to a level last seen in May.

With infections breaking records almost daily as the Omicron variant sweeps across Europe, growth is likely to take a hit around the turn of the year even though governments have largely avoided the debilitating measures that brought their economies to a standstill a year ago.

The outlook for services worsened significantly and employment expectations also fell.

Germany's slowdown evident