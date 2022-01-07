Afghanistan has urged the global community to offer support to Afghan people without any "political bias" as the country faces a major humanitarian crisis.

"In various places right now, people do not have food, accommodation, warm clothes, or money," the country's Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar said on Friday.

"The world has to support Afghan people without any political bias and carry out their humanitarian obligations," he added.

Snow has blanketed most of central and northern Afghanistan in recent days while flooding has affected parts of the south.

Baradar said the weather had worsened the plight of the Afghan people, adding that the Taliban were prepared to help with the distribution of international aid across the country.

Millions may face hunger