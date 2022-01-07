WORLD
3 MIN READ
Afghanistan seeks humanitarian aid without 'political bias'
Afghanistan's Deputy PM Abdul Ghani Baradar says the weather has worsened the plight of the Afghan people, adding that the Taliban are prepared to help with the distribution of foreign aid across the country.
Afghanistan seeks humanitarian aid without 'political bias'
Global aid agencies have warned that more than half of Afghanistan's 38 million people are expected to face hunger. / AFP
By Meryem Demirhan
January 7, 2022

Afghanistan has urged the global community to offer support to Afghan people without any "political bias" as the country faces a major humanitarian crisis.

"In various places right now, people do not have food, accommodation, warm clothes, or money," the country's Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar said on Friday.

"The world has to support Afghan people without any political bias and carry out their humanitarian obligations," he added.

Snow has blanketed most of central and northern Afghanistan in recent days while flooding has affected parts of the south. 

Baradar said the weather had worsened the plight of the Afghan people, adding that the Taliban were prepared to help with the distribution of international aid across the country.

READ MORE:Afghans immediately need $36 million to get over food crisis - UN

Millions may face hunger

RECOMMENDED

Since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in mid-August, billions of dollars in aid and assets have been frozen by the international community. 

Global aid agencies have warned that more than half of Afghanistan's 38 million people are expected to face hunger, with inflation and unemployment surging.

No country has yet formally recognised the Taliban government and diplomats face the delicate task of channelling aid to the stricken economy without propping up the hardline Islamists.

The Taliban expelled many foreign aid groups when it was last in power from 1996-2001 but this time has said it welcomes foreign donors and will protect the rights of their staff.

However the Taliban, facing criticism it has failed to protect rights, including access to education for girls, has also said aid should not be tied to conditions.

READ MORE: Taliban unveils food-for-work programme to tackle hunger, unemployment

READ MORE:Red Cross: Aid groups not enough to end Afghan humanitarian crisis

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report
Thousands protest across US against Trump immigration policies
Venezuela's Rodriguez appoints US-educated banker to lead country's investment agency
Trump says UN should continue amid 'Board of Peace' questions
Trump touts '365 wins in 365 days' in rare White House presser, one year after inauguration
Musk teases buying Ryanair in growing row with airline boss
Deadly Russian strikes hit Ukraine, disrupt amenities
UN chief condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA compound in occupied East Jerusalem
Water 'bankruptcy' puts billions of lives at risk: UN
Trump credits US cooperation as Syria recaptures all Daesh prisoners freed by YPG