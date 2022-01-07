Pakistani army has rejected some media reports that Pakistan has cancelled a T-129 ATAK helicopter deal with Turkiye.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, clarified that speculation over the cancellation of Pakistan’s deal for acquiring T-129 ATAK helicopters from Turkiye is baseless.

The Director-General of ISPR, Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, explaining Pakistan’s defence procurement needs, said Pakistan’s armed forces are continuously enhancing their capacity and upgrading technology while remaining cognisant of the threat and operational requirements.

“While answering a question related to Pakistan’s deal with Turkiye for acquiring T-129 ATAK helicopters, the statement made by The Director General of ISPR was misconstrued on some digital media platforms," ISPR said on Friday.

“It is clarified that Pakistan has never ruled out an acquisition of military helicopters from Turkiye. All speculations in this regard are baseless,” the statement said.

The ATAK helicopters are Ankara's first domestic aircraft product.