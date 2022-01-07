An air strike has hit a refugee camp in northern Ethiopia's Tigray region, killing three Eritrean refugees, including two children.

The strike on Wednesday hit Mai Aini refugee camp near the southern Tigrayan town of Mai Tsebri, the United Nations said on Thursday.

"Three Eritrean refugees, two of them children, were killed," the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) head Filippo Grandi said in a statement, adding that four other refugees were injured.

Ethiopia repeatedly denies targeting civilians