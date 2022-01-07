WORLD
3 MIN READ
Somalia's deadly drought fuels mass displacement
People in several regions of the Horn of Africa country are heading for various towns and cities in search of water and food, further testing the government’s frail response.
Somalia's deadly drought fuels mass displacement
Around 3.5 million Somalis already face acute food insecurity. / AA
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
January 7, 2022

Already battered by climate change-related disasters such as floods and desert locust invasions, Somalia has now been in the grip of a deadly drought that is causing massive displacement.

People in several regions of the country are heading for various towns and cities in search of water and food, further testing the government’s response of imposing a state of emergency to tackle the crises.

The worst-hit areas include the Bay, Bakol and Gedo regions. 

Baidoa, capital of the Bay region, houses over 400,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) and is still receiving hordes of people from different parts of the South West State.

The majority of these refugees have lost their only source of income – livestock, according to South West State Humanitarian Affairs Minister Abdinasir Abdi Arush.

“In South West State, Baidoa is home to over 400,000 internally displaced persons, most of them children and women. The situation is critical,” he told Anadolu Agency on Friday.

READ MORE:'All my goats are dead': Somalis leave homes to escape drought, starvation

A humanitarian crisis

RECOMMENDED

“The drought, coupled with a blockade by al-Shabab in some parts of the state, is causing a disaster that is beyond our capability to handle," Arush said.

"These shelterless people have nothing to eat or drink. We need to help them before it is too late.”

In November last year, Somalia’s Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble declared a state of emergency.

He called on the public, religious scholars, businesspeople and the international community to unite and help people in need.

Moreover, seasonal rains failed to quench the country for the third time since late 2020, according to a recent report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA).

Some 3.5 million Somalis already face acute food insecurity and without urgent and increased support, the situation will likely deteriorate further, the UN agency said.

The Turkish Red Crescent, which has been carrying out humanitarian aid activities in Somalia since 2011, has doubled its efforts to help families in need.

READ MORE:UN: One in four Somalis facing acute hunger due to worsening drought

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report
Thousands protest across US against Trump immigration policies
Venezuela's Rodriguez appoints US-educated banker to lead country's investment agency
Trump says UN should continue amid 'Board of Peace' questions
Trump touts '365 wins in 365 days' in rare White House presser, one year after inauguration
Musk teases buying Ryanair in growing row with airline boss
Deadly Russian strikes hit Ukraine, disrupt amenities
UN chief condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA compound in occupied East Jerusalem
Water 'bankruptcy' puts billions of lives at risk: UN
Trump credits US cooperation as Syria recaptures all Daesh prisoners freed by YPG