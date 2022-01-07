Four civilians have been killed in a missile attack by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels on a fuel station in Yemen's southern Shabwa Governorate.

Several people were also injured in the attack, Saba, Yemen’s official news agency, reported late on Thursday.

The injured people are in critical condition, the agency said, as the death toll is feared to increase.

The Yemeni Legal Affairs and Human Rights Ministry condemned the attack that led to the civilian fatalities.

Last week, the Houthis targeted the house of an official in the Asilan district of Shabwa with a missile during a meeting of Yemeni army commanders.

In the attack, 12 of the soldiers guarding the meeting lost their lives and many others were wounded.

