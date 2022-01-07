The eastern United States, from Tennessee to New York, faces stronger winds and heavier snow overnight, likely causing the first "bomb cyclone" of the 2022 winter season in the region, forecasting service AccuWeather has said.

A bomb cyclone is an intense weather event in which the barometric pressure drops quickly, causing heavy precipitation and producing powerful winds.

The heaviest snow will move into Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee on Thursday night; up to 3 inches of snow are expected in the nation's capital, the second snowstorm in a week.

New York City could see up to 6 inches of snow on Friday, Accuweather said.

