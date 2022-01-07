WORLD
2 MIN READ
Eastern US faces possible 'bomb cyclone' of snow and wind
Heaviest snow will move into Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee and up to 3 inches of snow is expected in the capital Washington, the second snowstorm in a week.
Eastern US faces possible 'bomb cyclone' of snow and wind
Earlier this week, a winter storm unleashed heavy snow and strong winds throughout much of the US Southeast and mid-Atlantic. / AP
Baba UmarBaba Umar
January 7, 2022

The eastern United States, from Tennessee to New York, faces stronger winds and heavier snow overnight, likely causing the first "bomb cyclone" of the 2022 winter season in the region, forecasting service AccuWeather has said.

A bomb cyclone is an intense weather event in which the barometric pressure drops quickly, causing heavy precipitation and producing powerful winds.

The heaviest snow will move into Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee on Thursday night; up to 3 inches of snow are expected in the nation's capital, the second snowstorm in a week.

New York City could see up to 6 inches of snow on Friday, Accuweather said.

READ MORE:US snowstorm halts motorists on impassable Virginia highway

RECOMMENDED

Storm warnings 

Winter storm warnings are in place along much of the Northeast coast, according to the National Weather Service, with the heavy snowfall expected as far north as Maine if the storm strengthens fast enough.

"The farther north you go, the bigger the snow accumulations" AccuWeather's Chief Video Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

Earlier this week, a winter storm unleashed heavy snow and strong winds throughout much of the US Southeast and mid-Atlantic, forcing schools to close, grounding airplanes and knocking out power for thousands of people.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report
Thousands protest across US against Trump immigration policies
Venezuela's Rodriguez appoints US-educated banker to lead country's investment agency
Trump says UN should continue amid 'Board of Peace' questions
Trump touts '365 wins in 365 days' in rare White House presser, one year after inauguration
Musk teases buying Ryanair in growing row with airline boss
Deadly Russian strikes hit Ukraine, disrupt amenities
UN chief condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA compound in occupied East Jerusalem
Water 'bankruptcy' puts billions of lives at risk: UN
Trump credits US cooperation as Syria recaptures all Daesh prisoners freed by YPG