Over the last two decades, Russia has perfected and surprised its foes in equal measure in its ability to intervene around the world.

Perhaps no other country in the world, aside from the US, has militarily intervened in so many international conflicts in recent years to further its foreign policy objectives. And despite Russia’s relatively small economic footprint, 3 percent of global GDP, it continues to be a military force to be reckoned with.

But Russia’s military intervention toolkit is bespoke and one that uniquely reflects its economic and political limits.

Here are some of the ways that Russia intervenes around the world to protect its interests.

Russia-led military bloc

The most recent intervention was in Kazakhstan where protests triggered by a 100 percent gas price hike on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), widely used by citizens to run their cars, has resulted in widespread protests across the country.

The political turmoil currently sweeping the country has also led to violence resulting in the resignation of the Kazakh government under President Qasim Zhomart Tokayev.

The measures have failed to persuade people to go home. As the government’s grip on power has waned, the country’s leadership has asked for help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a Russia-led military bloc.

The CSTO has its roots in the former Soviet Union and, after its breakup, evolved into a military alliance by 2002 with Russia as its central and most powerful member.

Now, for the first time in its 30-year history, CSTO members - Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan - have agreed to send “peacekeepers” in a bid to reinforce the authority of politicians in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan’s capital.

The CSTO, in many ways, reflects Russia’s security interests in its neighbourhood and an attempt to consolidate a sphere of influence. The military alliance, amongst other things, ensures that members of the CSTO can not join other military alliances - a reference to NATO, the western military bloc led by the US.

It also states, amongst other things, that any third country's military bases need the approval of all member states and that if a foreign power attacks a member, they will come to the aid of one another.

That fear of encirclement by Western powers, in particular the US, also drives Russian actions in another post-Soviet country - Ukraine.

‘Little Green Men’

When soldiers without insignias on their green uniforms seized control of Crimean territory in Ukraine in 2014, Russian officials denied having any knowledge of them.

Russian President Vladimir Putin at the time said that the men were local self-defence units.

It quickly emerged that these soldiers, which locals referred to as “little green men” - were part of elite Russian forces that quickly took over government buildings, establishing facts on the ground - before anyone could establish on whose behalf they were acting.

Russia seized Crimea, a peninsula jutting out into the Black Sea, after it feared the government in Ukraine was turning against Moscow and could establish military relations with NATO - a move Putin has called a "red line" for the country.

In Crimea - Russia also has the large Sevastopol naval base, which allows it to project power across the Black Sea, a base it could have otherwise lost.

In eastern Ukraine, however, Russia adopted a different strategy - there would be no more “little green men.”