The nine-member body that was to confirm her appointment turned down her elevation to the top court last year, and Thursday's repeat vote was also close - divided five votes to four - according to sources familiar with the proceedings.

Many lawyers and even judges, in the forum and outside, opposed the move because they say the appointment was made in contravention of seniority lists without any set selection criteria.

Malik was not among the top three most senior judges of the lower court from which she was elevated.

"The major is issue is not that there was ever a question mark on Justice Ayesha Malik's competence," Imaan Mazari-Hazir, an Islamabad-based lawyer and vocal rights activist said.

"The question mark was and remains on the Judicial Commission of Pakistan's arbitrary and non-transparent decision making and the process," she said, adding that the judge's gender was exploited.

