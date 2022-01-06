US President Joe Biden has harshly criticised his predecessor Donald Trump and vowed to defend democracy on the first anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot.

In a dark, powerful address on Thursday, Biden called out Trump's effort to cheat and blasted the mob of the Republican's supporters who stormed the Capitol in an attempt to prevent certification of the election result.

"This was an armed insurrection," Biden said in his speech from Statuary Hall inside the Capitol.

"For the first time in our history, a president not just lost an election. He tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power," Biden said.

'He values power over principle'

"The former president of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election," Biden said.

"He values power over principle."

During the assault on Congress, Trump was "sitting in the private dining room off the Oval Office in the White House, watching it all on television and doing nothing for hours," Biden said, his anger clear.

"He's a defeated former president."

READ MORE:US President Biden rejects bid by Trump to withhold January 6 documents