WORLD
3 MIN READ
Biden lashes out at Trump as US marks Capitol riot anniversary
Although US President Biden did not mention Donald Trump's name, he made clear whom he was talking about in a blistering portrait of a man he said tried to cheat his way out of defeat in the last presidential election.
Biden lashes out at Trump as US marks Capitol riot anniversary
Donald Trump immediately hit back at US President Joe Biden, accusing him of "political theatre". / AP
By Meryem Demirhan
January 6, 2022

US President Joe Biden has harshly criticised his predecessor Donald Trump and vowed to defend democracy on the first anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot.

In a dark, powerful address on Thursday, Biden called out Trump's effort to cheat and blasted the mob of the Republican's supporters who stormed the Capitol in an attempt to prevent certification of the election result.

"This was an armed insurrection," Biden said in his speech from Statuary Hall inside the Capitol.

"For the first time in our history, a president not just lost an election. He tried to prevent the peaceful transfer of power," Biden said.

'He values power over principle'

"The former president of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election," Biden said. 

"He values power over principle."

During the assault on Congress, Trump was "sitting in the private dining room off the Oval Office in the White House, watching it all on television and doing nothing for hours," Biden said, his anger clear. 

"He's a defeated former president."

READ MORE:US President Biden rejects bid by Trump to withhold January 6 documents

RECOMMENDED

Trump hits back

Trump immediately hit back at Biden, accusing him of "political theatre".

Biden "used my name today to try to further divide America," Trump said in a statement.

"This political theater is all just a distraction for the fact Biden has completely and totally failed," Trump said.

In a statement issued immediately after Biden's speech, Trump accused the Democrat of seeking to "further divide America."

The day's commemorative events were also to feature a speech by the speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, and a prayer vigil on the steps of the Capitol.

However, such are the depths of division 12 months later that many senior Republicans didn't even show up.

The party's top lawmaker, Senator Mitch McConnell said January 6 had been a "dark day" but called it "stunning to see some Washington Democrats try to exploit this anniversary."

READ MORE:Trump's attorneys blame Democrats for 'hatred' against ex-president

READ MORE:Democrats say Capitol attackers acted on Trump's 'orders'

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report
Thousands protest across US against Trump immigration policies
Venezuela's Rodriguez appoints US-educated banker to lead country's investment agency
Trump says UN should continue amid 'Board of Peace' questions
Trump touts '365 wins in 365 days' in rare White House presser, one year after inauguration
Musk teases buying Ryanair in growing row with airline boss
Deadly Russian strikes hit Ukraine, disrupt amenities
UN chief condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA compound in occupied East Jerusalem
Water 'bankruptcy' puts billions of lives at risk: UN
Trump credits US cooperation as Syria recaptures all Daesh prisoners freed by YPG