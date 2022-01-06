WORLD
3 MIN READ
Saudi-led coalition pushes against Houthi gains in Yemen
Saudi-led coalition has retaken key areas from Yemen's Houthi rebels after an intense fight last week killed dozens on both sides.
Saudi-led coalition pushes against Houthi gains in Yemen
Coalition warplanes have carried out intense air strikes in Yemen, including on Houthi military targets in the capital Sanaa. / Reuters
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
January 6, 2022

The Saudi-led coalition engaged in Yemen has retaken several areas in the energy-producing provinces of Marib and Shabwa to repel advances by the Houthi movement in fierce fighting that has stymied United Nations-led peace efforts.

Pro-government fighters have also retaken some areas on the southern and western outskirts of Marib city, three other military and tribal sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Battles have intensified since the start of the year after the coalition sent reinforcements to Shabwa, where inroads by the Iran-aligned Houthi group had cut off access to the Saudi-backed government's last northern stronghold in Marib.

Marib, in central Yemen, has for over a year been the focus of the seven-year war. The government holds the province's main city and nearby oil and gas infrastructure.

READ MORE: Yemen rebels capture UAE ship carrying 'military supplies'

READ MORE: Saudi air strike kills dozen Yemeni troops 'by mistake'

RECOMMENDED

Dozens killed in renewed fighting

Pro-coalition Yemeni forces, including the UAE-backed Giants Brigade, restored control on parts of Assilan in Shabwa and are pushing towards Bayhan.

Dozens have been killed on both sides in the past week's fighting, according to two military sources.

Marib city is home to three million people, including nearly 1 million who fled other parts of Yemen after the Houthis ousted the government from the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014, prompting the coalition to intervene months later.

Coalition warplanes have carried out intense air strikes in Yemen, including on Houthi military targets in the capital Sanaa. The group meanwhile has kept up cross-border drone and missile attacks on Saudi cities.

READ MORE: Saudi air strike kills dozen Yemeni troops 'by mistake'

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report
Thousands protest across US against Trump immigration policies
Venezuela's Rodriguez appoints US-educated banker to lead country's investment agency
Trump says UN should continue amid 'Board of Peace' questions
Trump touts '365 wins in 365 days' in rare White House presser, one year after inauguration
Musk teases buying Ryanair in growing row with airline boss
Deadly Russian strikes hit Ukraine, disrupt amenities
UN chief condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA compound in occupied East Jerusalem
Water 'bankruptcy' puts billions of lives at risk: UN
Trump credits US cooperation as Syria recaptures all Daesh prisoners freed by YPG