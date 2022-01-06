In the small fishing village of Abdul Rehman Goth on the outskirts of Pakistan’s biggest city Karachi, fisherman and lifeguard Asif Baloch walks along the beach, scanning the shoreline for ghost gear that may have washed ashore.

On the clear beach, he spots two large fishing nets within 50 meters of him, tangled in cloth, plastic, seaweed and other odds and ends. From the corner of his eye, he sees children playing in the water, their mother sitting at a distance, keeping a watchful eye.

“Five years ago, none of us knew the dangers of ghost nets. If a net got caught in outcrops we would cut it loose and toss it into the water,” he says. “Even our shoreside was choked with trash; our feet would get caught in fishing nets and other litter, that’s how bad it was. Our village was unrecognisable.”

Ghost nets are abandoned, lost or discarded fishing nets at sea which pose a threat to marine life and the environment. If left ignored, they can result in sea animals getting netted as bycatch and consequently, ending up injured or dead.

Baloch went on to explain that “ghost nets are without discrimination and contribute towards ghost fishing”— a deadly cycle that repeats itself endlessly.

It goes like this: abandoned nets in the ocean catch marine/non-marine life which then either die or get injured. The longer the net drifts in the water, the more animals it catches. With time the dead animals weigh the net down causing it to sink to the bottom of the ocean. Once the dead animals decompose, the net resurfaces and the cycle begins all over again.

“Thanks to Olive Ridley Project (ORP) Pakistan, we are conscious of our actions and our beach and water are once again clean and functional.”

ORP is an international NGO with a mission to protect sea turtles and conserve their habitat through rescue and rehabilitation. The 22-member team currently has bases in the Maldives, Oman, Pakistan and Kenya.

In 2016, ORP came to Pakistan to work towards turtle conservation and “one of the ways we do that is by removing ghost nets from the sea and beaches, where turtles nest and lay eggs,” says Usman Iqbal, ORP Project Manager.

He explains that these abandoned nets jeopardise the safety of turtles as well other marine and non-marine life, for instance, coral reefs and birds. Plus, they contribute to the plastic pollution in the ocean.

The charity started its operations in one of the oldest fishing villages in the country, Abdul Rehman Goth and has since expanded to surrounding areas.

Earning and living by the sea

The team dive underwater to recover ghost nets and collect those washed ashore. So far they have retrieved over 5216kgs of ghost nets in Pakistan.

“Some days we pull out 5kgs of ghost nets, other days the number goes up to 50kgs,” he adds.

Once the nets are collected, the local women repurpose them into bracelets and dog leashes. The process of recovering and cleaning the nets takes two days, and to weave them into leashes and bracelets takes a few hours.

“We have sold some 459 leashes and 418 bracelets, raising a little over PKR0.5 million in the last three years,” he says, grateful that “of the 5000+kgs of ghost nets collected, only 200kgs remain”.