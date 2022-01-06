Japan and Australia have hailed a new agreement to co-operate closely on defence as a breakthrough and a landmark in the latest step to bolster security ties against the backdrop of rising Chinese military and economic might.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison held a virtual summit on Thursday to seal the pact that has been in the works for several years.

The Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA), Japan's first with any country, will allow the Australian and Japanese militaries to work seamlessly with each other on defence and humanitarian operations, Morrison said.

"Japan is our closest partner in Asia as demonstrated by our special strategic partnership, Australia's only such partnership - an equal partnership of shared trust between two great democracies committed to the rule of law, human rights, free trade and a free and open Indo-Pacific," Morrison said during the signing ceremony.

Kishida called the agreement a "breakthrough" and said ties with Australia would remain a model for security co-operation with other countries.

Kishida and Morrison agreed that the two sides would work to update a 2007 Japan-Australia Joint Declaration on Security Co-operation as soon as possible to set a clear direction for their ties, the official said.

