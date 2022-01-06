The European Union has called on Russia to respect Kazakhstan's sovereignty and independence.

The call came as Russia sent in paratroopers to quell an uprising after deadly violence spread across the former Soviet republic.

"The violence must be stopped. We are also calling for restraint from all parties and a peaceful resolution of the situation," an EU spokesperson said on Thursday.

"Now obviously, the EU is ready and willing to support a dialogue in the country."

Meanwhile, fighting appeared to be continuing a day after protesters stormed several government buildings.

Security forces in Kazakhstan killed dozens of protesters trying to storm government buildings overnight.

In the worst reported violence so far, police on Thursday said dozens of people were killed in battles with security forces at government buildings in the country's largest city Almaty.

"Last night, extremist forces tried to assault administrative buildings, the Almaty city police department, as well as local police commissariats. Dozens of assailants were eliminated," police spokesman Saltanat Azirbek was quoted as saying by the Interfax-Kazakhstan, TASS and Ria Novosti news agencies.

Videos on social media on Thursday showed pillaged shops and burned buildings in Almaty, automatic gunfire in the streets and residents screaming in fear.

Kazakhstan's Health Ministry said more than 1,000 people have been wounded in days of mounting unrest in Kazakhstan.

Long seen as one the most stable of the ex-Soviet republics of Central Asia, energy-rich Kazakhstan is facing its biggest crisis in decades after days of protests over rising fuel prices escalated into widespread unrest.

READ MORE: Kazakhstan govt resigns amid mass protests over gas price hike