Raids by armed militants have forced the closure of more than 3,000 schools in Burkina Faso, affecting thousands of students and teachers.

As of December 31 last year, 3,280 schools had been closed, the Ministry of National Education, Literacy and the Promotion of National Languages said on Wednesday.

The figure accounts for 13.09 percent of the country's schools, or 511,221 students and 14,901 teachers.

"…There are reasons for concern," government spokesperson Alkassoum Maiga said at a press briefing.

Only 205 schools with 39,812 students and 1,099 teachers have been reopened and some 25 schools relocated, Maiga said.

"This allows us to meet the education imperative, especially for those in exam classes," he said, pointing to the re-enrollment of 135,981 students whose parents are internally displaced persons (IDPs).

READ MORE:Suspected militants stage deadly attack in Burkina Faso