WORLD
3 MIN READ
Palestinian man shot dead by Israel army in occupied West Bank
Israeli occupation forces shot 21-year-old Bakir Hashash in the head during a raid at a refugee camp in Nablus.
Palestinian man shot dead by Israel army in occupied West Bank
The Israeli army frequently carries out arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem. / Reuters Archive
By Sara SLEIMAN
January 6, 2022

A young Palestinian man has been killed by the Israeli army at a refugee camp in the north of the occupied West Bank.

Bakir Hashash, 21, was shot in the head after the Israeli army conducted a raid on the Balata refugee camp early on Thursday in the province of Nablus.

Amin Abu Virde, a Palestinian journalist taking shelter in the refugee camp, said that Palestinian resistance fighters responded to the raid with arms fire and Hashash was heavily wounded in the conflict that followed.

The Israeli army said its troops had shot at an armed man who fired on soldiers during an operation to arrest a wanted suspect in Nablus.

"A casualty was identified," the army said, adding that there were no casualties among its troops.

After being taken to Rafidia Surgical Hospital, the young Palestinian succumbed to his wounds despite all efforts.

The Israeli forces detained another Palestinian while retreating from the camp, Virde added.

READ MORE:Palestinian prisoner’s hunger strike spotlights administrative detention

RECOMMENDED

Arrest campaigns

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

In response to Israeli raids, Palestinian youths often hurl stones or Molotov cocktails, and the Israeli army uses metal bullets and tear gas canisters to disperse them.

Israel has illegally occupied the territory since the Six-Day War of 1967.

Excluding annexed East Jerusalem, some 475,000 Israelis live in settlements in the occupied West Bank regarded as illegal under international law, alongside more than 2.8 million Palestinians.

READ MORE:Israeli army kills Palestinian man in occupied West Bank

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report
Thousands protest across US against Trump immigration policies
Venezuela's Rodriguez appoints US-educated banker to lead country's investment agency
Trump says UN should continue amid 'Board of Peace' questions
Trump touts '365 wins in 365 days' in rare White House presser, one year after inauguration
Musk teases buying Ryanair in growing row with airline boss
Deadly Russian strikes hit Ukraine, disrupt amenities
UN chief condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA compound in occupied East Jerusalem
Water 'bankruptcy' puts billions of lives at risk: UN
Trump credits US cooperation as Syria recaptures all Daesh prisoners freed by YPG